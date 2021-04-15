Days Gone will release on PC this May

Days Gone now has a release date for PC, coming to Steam and Epic Games Store on May 18.

The biking survival horror hit the PlayStation 4 back in September as one of Sony's first-party games. Earlier this year, the company announced it would be bringing "a whole slate" of their games to PC, with Days Gone being the first to arrive.

The game went up as a listing on Steam back in February, giving us a glimpse at the system requirements and also the inclusion of ultrawide monitor support. It'll also have unlocked framerates, improved graphics and includes all of the post-launch content featured on the PlayStation 4 version.

Days Gone hitting PC comes off the back of another Sony brainchild, Horizon Zero Dawn, arriving on Steam and Epic Games Store last summer. PlayStation's Jim Ryan vaguely told GQ that the PC port went relatively well, saying "people liked it and they bought it." Ryan also said it didn't seem to piss off PlayStation fans too much, so everybody wins.

No word on what any of the other 'slate' of games coming from Sony will be, but hopefully we'll see some announcements trickle in over the next few months. Bloodborne, please?