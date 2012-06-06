Popular

Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition in-game footage inevitably shows death

By

Hugely-loved action RPG Dark Souls is coming to the PC . Woohoo! It might have Games for Windows Live . Boo! It definitely has a little gameplay footage and new screenshots. Woohoo! The gameplay footage and screenshots are also cursed.

The footage is in that traditional shaky-cam-with-silhouettes-moving-in-front-of-the-camera format so beloved of E3. It shows a new monster, a blue liony type thing with multiple accoutrements - wings, horns and a scorpion's tail. It looks like the kind of creature you'd make when you first installed Spore and didn't really understand it. Also, the hero dies. Funny that. See below for new screenshots.
