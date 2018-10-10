Dark Souls' most gruelling mod gets Remastered treatment, adds challenge run features (Updated)

Update: Those of you familiar with Dark Souls lore will know history is doomed to repeat itself in Lordran. But this is taking the piss. Notaprofi's New Game Plus Infinite mod has made its way from Dark Souls' Prepare to Die Edition to its Remastered variation. The new instalment does everything as before, but also brings with it some subtle tweaks designed to improve challenge runs, and to make the mod generally easier to use.

As outlined below, the mod "extends difficulty growth of the New game pluses beyond NG+6". Read about the nuts and bolts of the project below, and read what's new for Remastered here:

The mod will give you a choice on how fast you want to progress. The very first choice is given you right away by Black Token—whether you want to activate the difficulty and go directly to the unknown—NG+7. The rest of the choices comes later one and need to be earned. If the difficulty is not activated, you will be playing the normal game. But! 3 new items, which any challenge runner will love, will still be obtainable.

When the difficulty is activated, Health, Damage and Soul drop of enemies will be increased by 6% per cycle, starting from NG+7. The increase is exponential, i.e. in 10 cycles you get 80% increase, not 60%, in 50 cycles you will get enemies harder by factor of 18!

You can use your old characters with this mod. For example if you have a character in the Kiln of the First Flame you can load it, use Black Token and then go to NG+8 (or even NG+12) right away. Similarly, you can use the characters you played the mod with to play unmodded game, they will be in NG+6.

Wow, just reading that is equal parts gruelling and horrifying. More information on Notaprofi's New Game Plus Infinite for Dark Souls Remastered can be found on its Nexus Mods page.

Best of luck if you're taking it on. May the following screen not forever haunt your dreams. (It totally will. I bet it already does.)

Original story:

There are a number of ways to make From Software's notoriously difficult Dark Souls more challenging—but Notaprofi's New Game Plus Infinite mod might be its most torturous yet.

Potentially worse than Bonewheels Everywhere, this project "extends difficulty growth of the New game pluses beyond NG+6," says its creator. "Each play-through the game will be getting harder and harder until you can't beat it. How far can you go?"

Also responsible for Pure Darkness, Notaprofi provides the following details on NG Plus Infinite:

After NG+6 the Health, Damage and Soul drop of enemies will be increased by 6% per cycle. The increase is exponential, i.e. in 10 cycles you get 80% increase, not 60%, in 50 cycles you will get enemies harder by factor of 18.

There is a way to progress through NG-cycles much faster, increasing enemies strength by 34% per playthough.

Four Kings health is tuned down so they won't be the bottleneck.

The mod will put any character to NG+7 when you load it. You can gear up a character with unmoded game and then go to NG+7 with it after installation of the mod. Alternatively, you can create a new character and have the "fresh start" challenge at NG+7. You can even go to NG+12 immediately, if you have an old save file at the end of playthough.

The characters, which you create/use with this mod, are usable in the standard (unmodded) game. Thereby you can use this mod to momentarily up the NG counter for your characters and do NG+6 playthrough with unmodded game.

"You can even go to NG+12 immediately." Bloody hell.

Notaprofi notes New Game Plus Infinite is exclusively compatible with Dark Souls' Prepare to Die edition, but should function with other mods installed. Full details can be found on its Nexus Mods page.