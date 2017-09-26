Dark Souls mods are about to get weird as hell

Dark Souls mods are already extremely good and weird. A quick recap of what we already have: Fidget Spinner swords, a Shovel Knight outfit, Epic Sax Guy cosplay, fixed mouse controls, and many more. So far we've had all the quality of life tweaks, custom textures, and character models we could ask for.

But thanks to a new scripting environment implemented and demonstrated by YouTube user Wulf2k9, the doors for the Dark Souls modding scene are about to bust wide open—once it's released that is. The system is still in early testing.

Above, Wulf2k9 demonstrates how you can trigger custom text, model and texture swaps, character movement and distortions, and camera movements using the system.

What does this mean, exactly? It only means what the scene makes of it, but custom campaigns are the most obvious. The same wacky videos used to announce mods like the Shovel Knight outfit could be made playable in-game. Or we could get a custom campaign detailing the downfall of Artorias from his perspective. It's not the cleanest system quite yet, but the potential for bizarre, experimental Dark Souls mods is nigh. I can't wait to see what happens next.