Dance Fortress 2: "My application to Valve"

James Benson, whose dance-centric animation mad-skills we've posted about before , has finished his Team Fortress 2 short, "Dance Fortress 2." This is what all those dance animations on Youtube were for - he's merged them together into a marvellous setpiece. It's embedded below.

Here's the download link to the HD version . When he let us know that he'd finished it, James told us via email that, "to be perfectly honest with you, the short is basically my application to Valve, so wish me luck." Good luck James!