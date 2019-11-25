Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer monetisation is still being explored

Cyberpunk 2077 will have multiplayer, but CD Projekt Red has been keeping the feature pretty close to its chest. In a recent investor call, however, president Adam Kiciński did briefly touch on the subject of monetisation, though without giving very much away.

"As far as the monetisation on the multiplayer for Cyberpunk is concerned, we believe right now it's definitely too early to share any details on that," he told investors. "The project is in a relatively early stage. We keep experimenting—this is our first multiplayer game, and we check different options and possibilities, and it's definitely not the time to point you to a certain specific direction on that."

"Monetisation" is pretty broad. CD Projekt Red previously swore off microtransactions, but that still leaves the door open to multiplayer DLC and other methods of parting players from their cash. Investors were assured that the developer wouldn't change its policy on deals with players, and that the monetisation would be "wise" and good value for money.

While Kiciński said Cyberpunk 2077's multiplayer was a first for the studio, that honour actually goes to Gwent, which seems to have been forgotten. It does contain microtransactions, but unlike Cyberpunk 2077 it's a free-to-play game, so the monetisation model is likely to be very different.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now in the final stretch, according to its financial results, shared in a video above. It's set to release on April 16, 2020, but the multiplayer won't appear until all of the free DLC has already launched, giving CD Projekt Red more time to figure out its approach.