Cyberpunk 2077 is now one of the most-played games on Steam Deck, too

Valve just released its list (opens in new tab) of the top Steam Deck games in September by total hours played, and it seems like Cyberpunk 2077's moment extends to handheld gaming, too. CD Projekt Red's 2020 sci-fi open-world RPG found itself fourth on the list along with some repeats from last month, like Vampire Survivors, Elden Ring, and Stardew Valley.

It's not too surprising to see Cyberpunk rank so highly, considering we recently reported that it pulled in more than 1 million players daily (opens in new tab) just last week. This is starting to feel like a second launch after CD Projekt Red's 1.6 "Edgerunners" update (opens in new tab) finally added the much-awaited transmog system. I can confirm that at least two of those Steam Deck hours were me meticulously organizing my V's outfits.

Update aside, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime on Netflix seems to have driven some Cyberpunk 2077 owners back to Night City (opens in new tab). Our unofficial anime editor, Wes Fenlon, thought it was a fun watch. CDPR even added some in-game items based on the anime, as well, like David's jacket (opens in new tab).

We joked last month when we saw the August list of top Steam Deck games that everyone is using their Deck like a better Nintendo Switch (opens in new tab). It's a sentiment I can get behind, though, because the Steam Deck plays some Nintendo Switch games better than the Switch itself.

CD Projekt Red announced this week that Cyberpunk 2077 has broken over 20 million copies (opens in new tab) sold, which is a pretty impressive milestone. Cyberpunk 2077 is also getting an expansion next year called Phantom Liberty that'll mark the return of V and computer ghost friend Johnny Silverhand, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role.