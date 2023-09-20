How long is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty?

Though Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty might not be quite as expansive as the Blood and Wine expansion for The Witcher 3, there is plenty to do in Dogtown. From choice-based side gigs, to new activities like Airdrops and car thefts, to the main quest itself—Dogtown may just be one district in a massive city, but its density means you'll often find yourself making new discoveries upon returning to previously visited locations.

So, how long is Phantom Liberty? Below I've included my estimate based on playing the expansion through, plus how long it'll take if you decide to do all the side gigs, activities, and hunt down those iconic guns and Restricted Data Terminals.

How long is Phantom Liberty?

On average, Phantom Liberty will take you around 18-20 hours to complete. This estimate is based on if you choose to do some side gigs and explore Dogtown a bit, completing the Increased Criminal Activity gang hideouts, snapping up Airdrops when they appear, and grabbing Restricted Data Terminals for Relic Points. If you just want to burn through the story, then that estimate will likely be closer to 15 hours

It's worth noting that around halfway through the story, the Get it Together quest will force you to do three side gigs of your choice for Mr. Hands, so you'll have to do some sidequests no matter what. Two of Dogtown's side gigs are also locked behind main quest progression. After you finish the Firestarter quest, Mr. Hands will contact you, adding those two quests to the district as markers.

If you want to do everything in Dogtown, including the extra ending for the main game you can unlock depending on your choices, it should take you about 30 hours for full completion. Airdrops cease to have significant unlocks after a while, but there are lots of Push it to the Limit car quests to do for El Capitan if you want to get all the vehicles, and there are plenty of iconic weapons scattered around Dogtown, too.