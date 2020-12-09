Get this powerful pistol for free straight away in Cyberpunk 2077

Looking for a great gun early in Cyberpunk 2077? Then you're in luck with the powerful, and free, Cyberpunk 2077 Dying Night pistol. While the combat can be tailored to suit your playstyle, with Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacks and numerous other modifications to help you out, a little extra firepower is something you won't want to overlook early on.

So what makes it worth going out of your way to pick up? First, it's a special Iconic Weapon, so it boasts boosted stats and unique abilities. It's also especially useful early on for stealth builds with its bonus headshot damage and critical hit multiplier.

There are some very light spoilers ahead, though, so if you'd prefer to play and discover absolutely everything for yourself, click away now. Otherwise, read on below to discover how you can get your hands on the Cyberpunk 2077 Dying Night pistol.

How to get the Cyberpunk 2077 Dying Night pistol

Once you've chosen your Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath and played through that specific intro, you'll gain access to V's apartment. And as soon as you're able to explore the area around the megabuilding where V's apartment is located, you should head in the direction of the 2nd Amendment gun store—you'll find it near the elevator that leads out of the building. When you get close to it, Wilson, the store owner, will call you over, saying that your gun is ready to pick up and you'll automatically pick up the quest 'The Gun'.

If you're itching to start the story, you may dismiss this a random side quest you can come back to later. Don't. It will only take a minute or two of your time, and you'll gain a powerful pistol for your trouble.

Apparently, V had sent the gun to the store owner for repairs and it also seems that the work has already been paid for as when you access Wilson's inventory to 'buy' it, the cost will be listed as 0. You'll also notice a yellow exclamation mark next to the Dying Night pistol so it should be easy to spot.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you're curious as to how the Dying Night pistol measures up, you can find the stats for the handgun below: