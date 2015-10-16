Cute RTS/RPG Little King's Story coming to PC

Back when I wrote for Nintendo mags (back when there were Nintendo mags), I remember people becoming quite enamoured with Cing's Little King's Story, a sorta real-time strategy, sorta RPG about a young king whose subjects literally follow him about. Konami later remade it as an apparently not as good Vita game called New Little King's Story, and that's where the story ends.

Until today. XSEED has announced that it's bringing the original Little King's Story to PC, sometime early next year. It's being done up in HD, aaaaand that's about all we know. Still: this is hugely unexpected good news.

Publisher XSEED has told Destructoid that Little King's Story PC is currently in alpha, and shared a few work-in-progress screens of the game. It doesn't, at the moment, look too hot.

But! Here's a lovely trailer for the Wii game: