Cube World: indie exploration RPG gets hang gliders, dungeons and mega bosses

Cube World will naturally draw many comparisons to Minecraft for its colourful cubic tendencies, but a quick watch of the video uncovers a much quicker, more combat heavy take on the open world exploration RPG. Sprinting, stun attacks and dungeons full of new monsters are all showcased, along with some neat gadgets, like adorable voxelly gliders.

Cube World is being developed by one Wolfram von Funck , who was almost hired by Mojang, but decided to remain independent instead. Keep track of all the latest updates on wollay's blog . There's no release date for Cube World yet. It'll be released "when it's done."