Crytek: Crysis 4 might not be an FPS

After the glossy trilogy's completion, Crytek could explore other genres for the Crysis franchise. Speaking to Dusty Cartridge , Crytek Producer Michael Read said he believed the don't-call-it-Crysis-4 sequel would keep the saga going, but not necessarily as a shooter.

"I think the Crysis franchise itself has life left in it," Read said. "Whether it's in a different game type format or whether it's expanding upon this, it's hard to say. That's going to be up to the designers at the end of the day. Crysis was always intended to be a trilogy, and I think that over that time we've built a really cool universe. We haven't really gone in and said, 'Hey, let's put Nanosuits and clown suits and stuff and completely violate and sell our IP.' We have a lot more life left in that to go back and try some unique stuff. Whether it's FPS or not I have no idea, but there's definitely a future in the franchise."

Crytek CEO Cevat Yerli's dedication to solidifying a free-to-play version of Crysis might hint at future releases incorporating similar business models, but the studio hasn't elaborated on its actual design plans. So long as I'm able to continually bewilder Tyler with nothing but an overgrown lawn , I'm up for anything.