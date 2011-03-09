Crysis 2 demo patch fixes connection issues

Crytek announce that they have finally released a patch for the Crysis 2 multiplayer demo that came out a week ago. The patch should help those who have had trouble with creating a Gamespy account and joining games. It also makes a few PC-centric tweaks, which includes changing the intro screen to say "press enter" instead of "press start," though other other console port issues, like default auto-aim, still remain. Also, a few popular anti-virus programs like AVG seems to think that the patch is a virus, and will stop the demo from working unless the new files are cleared. The patch is 37MB in size and will download automatically the next time you start up the demo. A version of the patch is set to hit Steam shortly.