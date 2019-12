[VAMS id="VOzx7ZE8ngkTF"]

Live action trailers have become quite popular lately, with Call of Duty and Skyrim trying their hand. This one for Crusader Kings 2 seems to be poking gentle fun at Bethesda's effort, and also at the megalomaniacal tendencies of most strategy gamers in a very Monty Python and the Holy Grail kind of way.

Poor Duke of Winchester. I know I've often started wars because I've gotten bored with a peaceful victory before, how about you readers?