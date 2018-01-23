Crafting sandbox RPG My Time at Portia hits Steam today

Crafting RPG My Time at Portia is now available on Steam Early Access. It goes for $20, and according to developer Pathea Games, already contains 25 hours of content with more to come. You can also download a free demo to sample before buying.

Pathea Games expects My Time at Portia to remain in Early Access for around nine months, putting its full release around this fall. The studio says they're "planning on increasing the price when we leave Early Access," though they didn't specify amounts.

The list of in-progress features is a long one, and includes more areas, quests, story content and mini-games, as well as entirely new skills like taming and riding animals. You can learn more in this Steam post from publisher Team17.

If you're quick, you can also catch a livestream on the Team17 Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. Pacific (3:30 p.m. Eastern), where the developers will showcase various features and take questions from viewers.

Our own Lauren Morton gave My Time at Portia a try last year, where she found it difficult to be a productive member of society. That said, she says she still had fun.