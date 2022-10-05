Corsair's super slim K100 Air is the best looking keyboard of the year

Audio player loading…

I'm not usually one to say such things, but hot damn, Corsair just dropped one of the hottest looking ultra-thin keyboards I've ever seen. The K100 Air (opens in new tab) was just announced and it's a beautiful looking piece of kit with a brushed aluminium frame and ultra low profile keys. This might be the most stylish keyboard we see released all year, and it looks like it'll fit the bill for PC gaming and typing.

This keyboard looks so low profile that it would easily be at home on any desk and add a layer of class. Corsair boasts the K100 Air is only 11mm thick at its thinnest point, and the keys barely appear to go much higher than that in the images. This combined with that cool brushed metal finish and metal grey keys means this keyboard looks super slick, and the specs are equally nice.

Those low profile keys are none other than Cherry MX Ultra Low Profile key switches which are some of the most popular on the market. Cherry make great feeling, durable switches which have long passed the test of time. These switches can be found in many of our favourite mechanical keyboards (opens in new tab), including our front runner for typing, the Ducky One 3 (opens in new tab). It's fairly easy to have confidence that this keyboard should feel great to use, even with such recessed keys.

The Corsair K100 Air supports slipstream wireless as well as Bluetooth connections, or you can just use it wired. It can be connected to a few devices at once and is built to deliver gaming level response times and performance. Those who love to game on mac style boards, or laptop keyboards are likely in for a real treat. There's a clear bent that this keyboard is aimed towards gamers, with a little bit of added chic.

This means it also comes complete with some RGB backlighting which nicely illuminates the title of each key. It sounds like Corsair has gone pretty hard with the options here, stating there are 20 complex hardware RGB lighting layers working at once, though it's hard to know exactly what that means.

Sounds like there'll be plenty of customisation for those willing to sacrifice the battery life to get it. With the lights on, Corsair promises up to 50 hours of battery life, or you can turn them off to get up to 200 hours.

Aside from that the K100 Air looks to sport all the other bells and whistles you'd expect from a higher-end keyboard. It can support macros, save profiles, remap keys, and hopefully even be typed on.

That sleek design and feature complete pedigree does come with a price to match. Corsairs K100 Air will set you back $279.99 USD for the honour of having something so good looking sit on your desk.