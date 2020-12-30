Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum keyboard is a joy to use and is on sale for $110 right now

It's been a few years since we posted our review of Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum mechanical gaming keyboard, but everything we liked about it back then still applies today. Only now it is quite a bit cheaper—Best Buy has the K95 RGB Platinum marked down from $199.99 to $109.99 (save $90).

We have never seen it priced lower than this, even during Black Friday, when it dropped to $129.99 at Amazon. It was a good deal then, and an even better one now. The only caveat is that the discounted price applies to the gunmetal color option (the black variant is priced at $159.99 at Best Buy).

Well rounded mechanical keyboard Corsair K95 RGB Platinum | Cherry MX Speed RGB | $199.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $90)

This is a fantastic mechanical gaming keyboard with fast and quiet Cherry MX Speed switches, dedicated macro keys, RGB lighting, onboard memory to store up to three profiles, and more.

This is an excellent plank built around Cherry's MX Speed key switches. It's a linear switch built for fast-paced gaming, with a 4mm travel distance and 1.2mm actuation point. These switches are also relatively quiet, especially compared to something like Cherry MX Blue switches.

Don't be put off by this being a slightly older model at this point. It is still a full-featured gaming keyboard, with six textured gaming/macro keys on the left-hand side, dedicated media keys (including a volume roller), RGB lighting, 8MB of onboard memory to save up to three profiles, USB 2.0 pass-through, and a detachable wrist rest. It also features a lightweight aluminum frame.

There are cheaper mechanical keyboards out there, even with this discount in play. However, the K95 RGB Platinum is one of the better built and more well rounded keyboards.