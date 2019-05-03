Corsair sneaks a $60 mid-tower case with tempered glass into its lineup

If you listen closely—real closely—you still won't be able to hear Corsair announcing its newest mid-tower PC case, the Carbide Series 175R RGB. That's because it arrived without any fanfare, which is somewhat of a surprise, considering it brings with it a reasonable price and a streamlined design that may appeal to someone building a PC on a budget.

That's to say Corsair did not issue a press release on this addition. Perhaps one is coming, but for now, we can get all the info we need (save for a hands-on impression) from the newly erected product page.

Corsair's newest Carbide chassis takes residence between the 100R and 275R. From a design standpoint, it has more in common with the latter, including an edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel.

The 175R RGB doesn't introduce anything too wild or crazy to the aesthetic. It has a brushed metal front panel that angles out on each side, with Corsair's logo stamped on it. The logo lights up, and the case also comes with a 120mm RGB fan, the two of which fulfill the RGB designation in the model name.

This is not a case for massive amounts of storage—it has a couple of 3.5-inch drive bays in the bottom and a pair of 2.5-inch drive mounts behind the motherboard tray. That should be sufficient for most builds, though, especially if you factor in that just about every motherboard now comes with at least one M.2 slot.

For added cooling, users can install two additional 120mm fans up front (for a total of three), plus two more 140mm or 120mm fans up top and a 120mm fan in the rear. Alternatively, there is room for up to a 360mm radiator, if going the liquid cooling route.

Front panel connectors consist of two USB 3.0- ports and a headphone/microphone combo jack, all of which are sandwiched between a power button and a reset button.