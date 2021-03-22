Cooler Master's 240mm liquid CPU cooler is only $67 right now

Many of Intel and AMD's high-end processors don't come with a CPU cooler in the box, so you have to buy one separately. Thankfully, Cooler Master's excellent MasterLiquid ML240L liquid cooler is now on sale for $66.99 on Newegg, a savings of $8 from the usual price. If you're willing to send a simple rebate card off to Cooler Master, you can save another $25 in the form of a prepaid Visa card, bringing the total cost down to just over $40.

This is Cooler Master's Lite ML240L model, which uses a Dual Dissipation pump for efficient cooling and two 120mm RGB fans. It should fit just about every PC, but those of you with small cases might be out of luck. The cooler is also equipped with kink-resistant tubing, so you don't have to worry about water being blocked. The MF120R RGB fans are advertised as compatible with Asus Aura, ASRock RGB, Gigabyte Fusion, and MSI RGB software.

It's worth noting that this isn't the similarly-named ML240L RGB V2, which is the newer model released last year. That one goes for $85 on Amazon, and uses an upgraded dual-chamber pump.

