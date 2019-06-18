Cooler Master is launching two new cases designed to keep your PC quiet

Cooler Master today announced a pair of new PC cases for system builders who want a quiet rig. The Silencio S600 and Silencio S400 both go about that goal by using a combination of sound dampening material to absorb noise, and low decibel fans.

Both cases follow the same general design blueprint and offer similar features, just the Silencio S600 is bigger and supports full-size ATX motherboards, whereas the Silencio S400 is smaller and limits support to micro ATX and mini-ITX boards.

According to Cooler Master, it did not just slap some foam inside these cases haphazardly and call it a day. Instead, the bits of foam and "mass-loaded vinyl" have been "meticulously placed."

"The development of the Silencio was driven by Sorama’s Cam64—this allowed for the entire sound spectrum to be visually analyzed by source, resonance pattern, and frequency. With the identification of peaks within certain frequency ranges, fine-tuning the Silencio for the dispersion of resonance was made possible, reducing the prominence of noise generated by system components. Every detail in design optimized the Silencio for thermal efficiency and silence, from the type of material used to its placement," Cooler Master says.

The obvious concern with these types of cases is cooling, since sound dampening material can make it more difficult for heat to escape. As it pertains to that, both cases come with two 120mm fans, one each in the front and back. Users can install another one up front, or swap out the included one for one or two 140mm fans. There are also fan mounts on the top for two additional 140mm/120mm fans.

For those who prefer to liquid cool, both cases support up to a 240mm radiator up top and up to a 280mm radiator in the front.

There are seven expansion slots in the Silencio S600 and four in the Silencio S400. Both also have a single 5.25-inch optical drive bay and four 3.5-inch drive bays, plus five 2.5-inch drive bays in the Silencio S600 and four in the Silencio S400.

Front panel connectors on both models include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and and SD card reader.

In the US, you can find both cases on Amazon, with the Silencio S600 priced at $99.99 and the Silencio S400 at $89.99. Neither one has a side window, though that will be an option at some point.

You can also find the Silencio S600 and S400 in the UK at Scan, priced at £89.99 and £79.99, respectively.