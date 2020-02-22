Control a giant laser in action-strategy defense game Taur

I hope a game that’s a blend of shoot-em-up and wave survival and tower defense sounds good to you, because that is what I’ve got here. In Taur, you control a single giant gun emplacement that you surround with automated defenses. Then, waves of enemies come. Your cannon is powerful, but can’t be everywhere at once, so you optimally attack the enemy as they come, obliterating swathes of lesser foes with a huge laser as your defenses hold off the rest. It’s one of those games that sounds normal but then looks downright thrilling in motion. Observe:

Of course, a giant laser is not the only option. The game has a big tech tree to go through and get new defenses and cannon options, and the cannon itself has a secondary weapon with more guns on top of that. This seems, to me, like Mindustry: A game that will eat an entire weekend and then suddenly you will have to go to work on Monday and that will be bad. The work will be bad, not the weekend-eating game. That will be good.