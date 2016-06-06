Colorful motherboard wields integrated GeForce GTX 1070 GPU

We suspect there's going to be a lot of interest in Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1070 when it hits retail later this week (June 10), and rightfully so—it's faster than a Titan X and costs half as much. Equally intriguing are the rumors that Nvidia might use the same Pascal GPU variants for its mobile offerings. That notion gained some steam when a picture emerged showing a Colorful brand motherboard with an integrated GP104-200 GPU.

The photo was taken by LG Nilsson at Computex, who sent the shot to Videocardz.com. The aforementioned GPU, which is the same from the desktop GeForce GTX 1070, is shown sitting in a B150 chipset motherboard surrounded by mounting holes for the cooler and flanked by memory chips.

It doesn't appear to be a standard ATX motherboard. Assuming the photo is real, the board is likely destined for some type of custom PC, perhaps a small form factor gaming system. Due to the placement of the GPU, it doesn't have any PCI Express 3.0 x16 expansion slots, though there are what appear to be a couple of mini-PCI ports for SSDs and/or a Wi-Fi module.

For the CPU, there's an LGA 1151 socket for Skylake and forthcoming Kaby Lake processors. To the right are a pair of SO-DIMM memory slots.

Getting back to the graphics, the downside to having the GPU integrated onto the motherboard is that if it goes bad, you have to replace the entire mobo. The same holds true when the time comes for a GPU upgrade. The good news in this case is that the GeForce GTX 1070 is a potent part that should be able to sustain a few years of high end gaming before it starts to feel a bit long in the tooth.

Image Credit: LG Nilsson via Videocardz.com