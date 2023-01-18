Coffee Talk Episode 2 has immaculate vibes, coffee, talk, and releases 4/20 if you know what I mean

Audio player loading…

The sequel to Coffee Talk, the chill cafe sim that taught me I have absolutely no business being a barista, has a release date. Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly will hit PC on April 20, 2023 (opens in new tab). I don't think the 4/20 release date contains any deliberate symbolism on the developers' part, by the way, but I choose to believe the sequel will have us running an Amsterdam-style coffee shop until proven otherwise.

Coffee Talk Episode 2 looks set to go forward with the characters and plot lines established in the first episode, which set up the series' Shadowrun-but-it's-a-coffee-shop world and saw you provide a sympathetic ear for customers as you tried (and failed, in my case) to make their elaborate coffee orders. In my defence, I usually just got a bit overenthusiastic with the latte art, rather than failing to follow the basic instructions customers provided.

Episode 2 will also add new characters and beverages, and show off some new looks for the people you already know. Lucas, a social-media satyr, and Riona, whose singing career has been hampered by the fact she's a literal banshee, are a couple of the new faces in town that the devs have already shown off.

Like any good cafe, the original Coffee Talk was immensely cosy, welcoming, and chill (opens in new tab). It was a game that subsisted mostly on the power of its excellent vibes, and for the most part those vibes held up, offering an experience like curling up in bed with a good book on a rainy night. Episode 2 looks set to expand on that; I and my slippers are ready.