Codemasters resurrecting Dizzy, egg puns hard to ovoid

http://youtu.be/SdOBdokaxJk

It looks as though Codies are bringing back everyone's favourite sentient egg from the 1980s, Dizzy. Codemasters comms director Rich Eddy has been teasing the announcement on Twitter , linking to a teaser site and the teaser video above. In case there was any doubt that it's a Dizzy announcement, the video shows a man rescuing a copy of Dizzy: Prince of the Yolkfolk from a warehouse and blowing the dust off the cover. Symbolism!

Eddy says "we'll name the date for #EggmergenceDay tomorrow." Hopefully it'll also be coming to PC. I confess that I only played one Dizzy game, and I barely remember it because I was about five. Did you play the original series? What would you like to see from a Dizzy revival?