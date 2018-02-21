Codemasters' new arcade racer Onrush finally gets a gameplay trailer

Codemasters has released a new trailer for Onrush, the studio's forthcoming arcade racer. As you'll notice, it's tonally at odds with any racer Codemasters has released of late, with the focus being on speed and "absolute carnage" rather than mastering finicky hairpins.

According to a new blogpost, all footage in the trailer is derived from actual unscripted gameplay footage, which means you can expect plenty of jumps, plenty of grinding along the side of opponents' vehicles, and plenty of edgy music. You may not notice, but the trailer shows each of the game's eight vehicle classes, each of which has "its own unique style, handling and abilities".

The blogpost doesn't describe each class in detail, though they will vary between offensive playstyles through to support playstyles. There's an open beta coming to consoles in May but, as far as PC goes, we still don't have a release date. We do know for sure that it's coming, though.