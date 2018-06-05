Popular

Code Vein gameplay trailer finally reveals a release date

It'll hit PC this September.

Code Vein, which looks to be an anime take on the well-trodden Dark Souls formula, will release for PC on September 28, publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed. The news comes via a new trailer, which is Japanese language, though we'll likely get an English equivalent soon enough. You can see it embedded below.

Revealed early last year, the game looks promising if you're into gruelling combat and shouty anime stuff. The game will support online cooperative play, allowing you to summon other players to help in fights, Dark Souls-style. There's a chunky 17-minute gameplay trailer over here.

