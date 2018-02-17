Code Vein will let you summon other players to help in fights, Dark Souls-style

Vampire-themed action RPG Code Vein is already expected to play like an anime version of Dark Souls, and an announcement this week on its co-op system won't do anything to dispel that comparison. Bandai Namco confirmed on Twitter that you'll be able to "send a request in an area that you need help in", after which another player will be able to fight alongside you.

On the surface, it sounds pretty similar to the Dark Souls co-op system, through which you could summon other online players to help you during particularly difficult battles.

You've been asking for it and we listened! CODE VEIN will have MULTIPLAYER! You can explore the world of VEIN with other players and you can send a request in an area that you need help in! CODE VEIN is coming to X1, PS4, and PC in 2018. Stay tuned for more info! #CODEVEIN pic.twitter.com/0FKhIzoRGsFebruary 15, 2018

The announcement came after Weekly Famitsu ( via Gematsu ) reported that players will be able to send out distress signals, and anybody that meets "certain conditions" will be able to respond. Responding players will then join your party, fighting alongside you and your NPC partner. Boosts that you've applied to your NPC companion will also impact the joining player, the report said.