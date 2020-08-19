How to get into Warzone's locked shack near Prison

Curious about the Warzone Prison shack code, and the cryptic goodies found inside? If you're a Call of Duty player, you have either heard about the developing ARG involving the various Warzone bunkers and other secret spots—which is almost certainly about to reveal the next game in the colossal shooter series, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War—or you've been living under a particularly large rock.

Anyway, everyday recently we've seen new codes appearing on the website pawntakespawn.tv which has given us a new clue and map quadrant with which we can open a new locked door. Then, after we snaffled up all the rare loot we can find, naturally, we can combine the mystifying clues we find inside with the information released already to piece together the future of Call of Duty.

One of these locked locations is a small structure near Prison. But before I spoil what's inside, I'll let you land and explore it on your own. But first, you'll need the Warzone Prison shack access code, so here it is, and where to use it.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Here's the Warzone Prison shack code

So, first things first, the Warzone Prison access code is 72948531.

As with the other special combinations revealed so far, this came as part of the pawntakespawn info drops, which in this case unveiled the full code prefixed by 'h8'—the map quadrant in which the code can be used. This, as players well-accustomed to the Warzone map will know by now, is right in the southeast corner of Verdansk, near Prison.

Take a look at the map and the screenshot below to guide you to the specific shack you're looking for. Once you get the near the ground you can't really miss it: It's the only man-made structure anywhere nearby. That said, because there are few buildings around, you'll be an easy shot for nearby campers if you're not careful.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Ready for the contents to be spoiled? Ok, so in this small space, along with a loot chest, you'll see a desk with what looks like a remote-controlled car on it. Presumably this is the RC-XD, a killstreak weapon in countless CoDs. You can't do anything with it, but you can stay tuned to PC Gamer for all upcoming ARG updates. So you probably should.