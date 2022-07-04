Co-op mod Skyrim Together Reborn gets a release date

Audio player loading…

The team working on Skyrim Together Reborn, which is intended to replace the old multiplayer mod Skyrim Together, has announced it will be released on Friday, July 8 at 4pm GMT (opens in new tab). And it won't be a beta release either, but a full version 1.0.

Development of Skyrim Together was essentially rebooted in 2019, with the codebase being restructured following the revelation that it used code from the Skyrim Script Extender without permission. Since then, new modders have come on board and progress has picked up in the last year, with the aim of releasing a version compatible with Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

The video above, uploaded in May, shows five players adventuring together in synchronization. The host handles all the talking to NPCs, with quest progression updating for all players. PvP is possible, though disabled by default, and pausing in inventory menus is also disabled. It's not without bugs, of course, and at one point in the video they discover more than one of them can sit down in the same chair, but still: it works.

The Together Team notes, "The mod won't be perfect. It will occasionally crash, some quests will break, there will be bugs. This is not fixable. This is just the reality of making a multiplayer mod instead of having a massive studio like Bethesda make a multiplayer game. Still, it's playable, it's fun, and it's a lot better than the old Skyrim Together mod, which was the goal of Reborn."

While compatibility with other mods hasn't been tested, that information will be collected on Github (opens in new tab), and anyone can report whether a given mod does or doesn't work. According to the FAQ (opens in new tab), "our official stance is that, for the best, most stable experience, you should not install other mods. You still absolutely can, and our mod also automatically loads SKSE if you have it installed, but we cannot make any guarantees that these mods won't cause stability issues, play nice with our systems, or that their features will sync. This is up to your discretion. We consider Creation Club mods to fall under this same category, including the Anniversary Upgrade mod pack."

Skyrim Together Reborn won't support Skyrim VR, versions of Skyrim prior to Special Edition 1.6, or the Game Pass version. The Together Team's co-op mod for Fallout 4, while it hasn't been canceled, does only have one developer still working on it, so don't hold your breath there. When Skyrim Together Reborn goes live, installation instructions will be posted on the wiki (opens in new tab).