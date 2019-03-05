Civilization 6 Digital Deluxe Edition is just $20 from Newegg right now

Civilization 6 drops in price on a regular basis—in fact, it's $17.99 on Steam right now. If you're interested in more than what the base game offers, Newegg currently has the Digital Deluxe Edition for $19.70 when you use a coupon code at checkout. That's $4.29 less than the lowest-recorded price on Steam.

The Digital Deluxe version of Civilization 6 includes the base game, the soundtrack, and six DLC packs—the Vikings Scenario, Poland Civilization & Scenario, Australia Civilization & Scenario, Persia and Macedon Civilization & Scenario, Nubia Civilization & Scenario, and Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario.

In other words, you get seven more civilizations than the base game for $2 extra. If you can't spend $41 on the Gold Edition, which comes with the Rise and Fall expansion, this isn't a bad deal at all.

Civilization 6 Digital Deluxe Edition| $19.70 ($4.29 off)

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Sid Meier's Civilization 6 is just $19.70 when you enter promo code EMCTWTA45 at checkout. The game is delivered as a Steam code. Buy at Newegg

