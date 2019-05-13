Cities: Skylines' Campus expansion sends it back to school

Cities: Skylines is a pretty comprehensive city builder, but it looks like we've been ignoring our citizens' brains and they've been turning to mush thanks to our lack of attention. Not to worry, there's an expansion coming for that, too. The upcoming Campus DLC, due out later this month, will let you design your own university, activate new education policies and nurture eggheads with research grants.

A trio of campuses can be plonked down, including trade schools, liberal arts colleges and universities. These bastions of braininess can then be expanded by increasing the reputation of your academic institutions, unlocking a bunch of new buildings that will help you better chisel the minds of tomorrow.

You can take care of their physical well being, too, thanks to college sports. Football, basketball, baseball, running and stuff—all the classic sweaty activities. These teams will need looking after, as well, hiring coaches and cheerleaders, selling tickets to the games and designing their uniforms.

Expect five new maps, seven policies, graduation ceremonies and, of course, new hats for the the incessant blue bird. And while you'll need to shell out for this, the expansion will also come with a free update that includes two library buildings, a school bus, job titles in the info panel and more industrial policies.

The Campus expansion is due out on May 25 for $13, along with a $5 content creator pack with new university buildings and a pair of $4 radio stations.