Cities in Motion 2 trailer keeps the traffic flowing

Managing an entire city sounds stressful. Everybody shouting at you to clean up the streets, increase property values, not build nuclear power stations next to a school. Maybe instead of the mayoral responsibilities of SimCity, you'd prefer to kick back in the department of transport. At least in Cities of Motion 2, all you'll do is ruin a person's morning commute.

Paradox's transport management sequel is promising dynamically growing cities, day/night cycles and new multiplayer modes that let you collaboratively (or competitively) spread your network across the game's metropolis. Hopefully the new features will make up for the lack of variation we found in the original .

Cities in Motion 2 is due out in Spring.