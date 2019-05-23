Chex Quest 3 is now official General Mills canon

Chex Quest 3 was a bit of fan service created by Charles Jacobi, an artist who worked on the original Chex Quest, which, for the unfamiliar, was a 90s promotional game packaged with General Mills' beige cereal.

Using the ZDoom source port, Chex Quest 3 combines the levels from the first two games with a new chapter in the fibrous FPS. Jacobi released it as a free download in 2008, and today, General Mills has adopted Chex Quest 3 officially, "re-releasing" it along with a new poster by illustrator Marc Ericksen. You can grab it here.

It's the same as the original Chex Quest 3, but now it's official, which means nothing, but is a good excuse to point out that Chex Quest 3 exists and is one of the weirder versions of Doom you're ever likely to play.

General Mills also released a video featuring Digital Café co-founder Dean Hyers, who enthusiastically tells the story of the original Chex Quest and the challenge of turning Doom into something parents wouldn't mind their kids pulling out of a cereal box in just six months.

The most interesting anecdote regards the contributions of programmer Scott Holman, who was a 17-year-old high school student when Chex Quest was being developed. Heyers describes Holman as "the most brilliant secret weapon on the planet" because he could figure out how to do all the things the adults said were impossible. He apparently worked on the game after school.

Holman is now a senior software engineer at an educational game developer, according to his LinkedIn profile. I'm attempting to verify more details regarding the tale of the high school whiz kid who made this cereal-based Doom mod possible, and will update if I do. The '90s, eh?

Meanwhile, Jacobi is also working on Chex Quest HD, a remake with updated graphics. He released a trailer earlier this year.

"Stay tuned for more on the future of Chex Quest and Chex Mix in 2019," says General Mills. Sure, why not.