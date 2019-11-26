Check out this GTX 1660 Ti-powered budget gaming laptop for only $499 from Dell

This insanely cheap laptop comes courtesy of the Dell Outlet Black Friday deals for this week, where they've got hundreds of products with deep discounts. In our search, we found a budget laptop for $499, perfect if you're looking for a laptop for school or work that can do some light gaming.

The Inspiron G3 3590 gaming laptop is over 40% off thanks to a Black Friday promo, in addition to coupon code (79816Ali). The Inspiron G-series is Dell's entry-level gaming laptop brand which is a little bit more subdued than Dell's more gamer-focused line of Alienware laptops. This just means it looks more like a normal work laptop than part of a rocket ship.

The Inspiron G3 3590 is priced at $499. It runs on an Intel i5-9300H CPU, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. As far as budget graphics cards are concerned the GTX 1660 Ti does a decent job at playing games at 1080p on roughly medium presets. We've been dubbing it the perfect 'younger sibling' laptop that should handle games like Fortnite, DOTA, or Minecraft with no problem.

You should note that this model of the G3 3590 is a refurbished unit, meaning it was returned to Dell at some point for some reason. The pro is that you get a pretty good discount, the con is that it won't be as pristine as a brand new laptop. It does include a 1-year mail-in service warranty, so you will be able to send it back if there are any issues. Dell does offer a number of premium multi-year service options for an added price. When dealing with refurbished electronics, we often recommended you tack on additional coverage just for peace of mind. If you're picking up this system for a student or a young gamer, it may be worth it just to save a headache.

Much like everything at the Dell Outlet store, the stock is limited and everything is selling ridiculously fast, because a lot of these gaming laptops are at the lowest prices they have been all year.

If you miss out on this cheap gaming laptop deal, there will be plenty of laptops and more in the best Black Friday deals which are coming your way this week. Our team will be sifting through literally thousands of deals to find the best ones, including more Dell Black Friday deals.