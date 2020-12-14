CDPR apologises for some of Cyberpunk 2077's launch woes, promises regular updates and improvements

Cyberpunk 2077's launch is not going smoothly, and one of the most unpleasant surprises is how badly it's been running on the last generation of console hardware. Essentially the game was promoted with high-end PC graphics and, look, to our console cousins: we're here for you. Hard to think of a more quintessentially PC experience than a badly optimised and buggy launch title, but now everyone gets to share in the joy.

Developer CD Projekt Red has now issued a statement around the issues, which includes some PC-relevant details on incoming updates. The statement is embedded below and begins: "We would like to start by apologising to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One." That last line... sometimes being colloquial doesn't quite come off.

The statement goes on to outline CDPR's plan to fix things. "The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next 7 days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready. After the holidays we'll continue working - we'll release two large patches starting with Patch 1 in January. This will be followed by Patch 2 in February. [...] They won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now."

The statement goes on to outline how unhappy players can apply for a refund, which is here console-focused, though obviously PC stores like Steam have their own refund policies. It ends with the postscript "PC gamers will also be getting regular updates and fixes improving the game."

Even beast mode graphics cards are having trouble with aspects of Cyberpunk 2077 at the moment, so it's little surprise that hardware from 2013 has issues. Our review found a lot to love despite the flaws, even if some find that the more time they spend in Night City, the less they love it.