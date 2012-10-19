CD Projekt spill Cyberpunk details, including title and setting

CD Projekt have announced a title for their crazy-exciting cyberpunk RPG, based on the pen-and-paper game, er, Cyberpunk. That was set in 2020, a piddly eight years from now, but the Witcher devs' upcoming epic will take place around fifty years later, which is probably why they've decided to name it Cyberpunk 2077. While they were at it, CDP also set up a Cyberpunk blog , and revealed a few more details about the game.

As Rock Paper, Shotgun reports , the game's going to centred around the aptly named Night City (well, aptly named if you only go there at night), with locations including "the legendary Afterlife joint" and "the nostalgic Forlorn Hope". I'll be honest, those names mean nothing - Cyberpunk players, feel free to illuminate me in the comments.

With no screenshots or gameplay videos accompanying the announcement, that's pretty much all we have to go on at the moment, but we're going to be keeping at least two eyes on the blog, where the developers - and Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith - have already weighed in with some interesting thoughts about the game. If you didn't fully grasp the new title, or you'd rather it was explained in video form, you're in luck: