CD Projekt has become Europe's second-biggest videogame company

They're now valued at over $8 billion, which is a lot of coins.

Over the last few months Polish company CD Projekt have had their market value go from $6.8 billion to over $8 billion, thanks to the popular Netflix series boosting sales of The Witcher games by as much as 554%, as well as the release of a Switch port of The Witcher 3 (which now has save game integration with Steam and GOG copies, by the way). Anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077 obviously remains strong as well.

The number one slot in Europe still belongs to France's Ubisoft Entertainment, whose valuation goes as high as $9.6 billion.

Sales of The Witcher 3 on Steam recently crossed the $50 million line, bumping it up to a new Steam share tier meaning that they receive 80 percent of any subsequent sales.

