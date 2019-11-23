Cash in on Best Buy's Black Friday savings with this monster MSI gaming laptop, available for it's lowest price ever

Gaming laptops can cost a mint, but during Black Friday, all bets are off. You can get the MSI GS65 Stealth gaming laptop from Best Buy for just $1,399 ($500 off). This machine keeps pace with some of the best gaming laptops available and is as powerful as it is slim. Featuring hardware that would make some desktops blush, the GS65 packs an RTX 2060 and a Core i7-9750H into its slim frame. Pair these specs with a 512GB SSD and 32GB of DDR4 memory, and the GS65 is just about ideal for testing the limits of its 240Hz 1080p display.

Weighing in at just over 4 Lbs and less than an inch thick, this 15-inch laptop is the epitome of portable power. The 8-hour battery life also means you aren't obligated to tote around a power adapter if you're gaming on the go, and the matte black frame with gold highlights, means this is a gaming laptop you won't mind showing off to your friends. The GS65 still has plenty of teeth though, providing excellent 1080p gaming performance backed up by a Steelseries branded per-key RGB keyboard.

Gaming laptop deal

The portability and powerful hardware means the MSI GS65 Stealth is just as comfortable being your workstation as your battle station. If you're curious how this particular deal stacks up against the competition, make sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals.