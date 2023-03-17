Capcom's Exoprimal is doing a beta test this weekend too

In what is arguably a case of really not-great timing, the open beta test for Capcom's upcoming dinosaur shooter Exoprimal (opens in new tab) is now underway. The beta test, which is available on Steam (opens in new tab), went live last night and is set to run until 5 pm PDT on March 20.

The Exoprimal open beta will support cross-platform play with a range of maps, modes, and missions, and will give players a chance to try out all 10 armor suits that will be in the game at launch. Capcom said the content included in the beta "is but a portion of the full retail content," and also reminded everyone that this is actually a test, so technical issues are possible.

"This game is still under development, so we cannot guarantee a stable gameplay experience," the open beta page (opens in new tab) warns. "We appreciate your understanding regarding this matter."

Capcom would also very much like it if Exoprimal beta participants filled out a survey about their experience with the game. To encourage participation (because let's be honest, who really wants to fill out a survey?) it's offering an in-game bonus reward in the full release for everyone who does.

Here's what you'll need to play the beta:

Minimum (1080p/30 fps, lowest graphics setting):

OS : Windows 10, version 20H2 and above (64-bit required)

: Windows 10, version 20H2 and above (64-bit required) CPU : Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM or AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM or AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM Storage : 35GB

: 35GB DirectX: Version 12

Recommended (1080p/60fps, medium graphics setting):

OS : Windows 10, version 20H2 and above (64-bit required)

: Windows 10, version 20H2 and above (64-bit required) CPU : Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 590

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 590 Storage : 35GB

: 35GB DirectX: Version 12

You'll also need to have a Capcom ID, and have it linked to your Steam account.

Most of us are probably aware that there's another beta test running this weekend, of slightly greater prominence: The Diablo 4 early access beta (opens in new tab), which kicks off today (right when I'm publishing this, in fact) and also runs until Sunday. It'll be interesting to see how that shakes out: In terms of media coverage, Exoprimal is going to be easily overshadowed by Diablo 4 (opens in new tab), but they're very different games and so hopefully the Exoprimal test won't be completely blown out of the water.

Exoprimal is set to launch on July 14, more than a month after Diablo 4's release on June 6.