Capcom celebrates 30th anniversary with Steam sale

Publisher birthday parties are the best. Rather than forcing you to debate whether a $25 gift card is a crappy gift, publishers simply discount a bunch of games and tell players to have at it. It's like buying discounted party favors, but with fewer tote bags. Capcom just hit the big 3-0, and has shaved the price off many of its larger Steam titles in celebration.

The list includes Bionic Commando: Rearmed, Lost Planet 2, Resident Evil 5 and 6, Dead Rising 2 (along with Off the Record), and Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition. Buying all the games in that package will cost you a cool $59.99, which isn't too bad considering you're getting eight games for the price of one. Of course, you can always buy the games individually if certain titles aren't to your liking.

Devil May Cry 3, 4, and the excellent Ninja Theory remake are also up for grabs at a lowered price, though they're not included in the bundle. Still, if you're looking for a good beat 'em up with paranormal nonsense and cheesy one-liners, this is the sale for you.

Capcom says there will be new deals with each passing day, so keep an eye out if you can't find your game of choice on the list. I'll be searching for that elusive copy of Dino Crisis 2 in the meantime.