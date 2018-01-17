Candleman: The Complete Journey is coming to PC at the end of January

The 3D platformer Candleman was released last year for the Xbox One, and while it doesn't have a lot of user reviews on the Microsoft Store, the overall response is quite positive. It also turned up on Steam Greenlight, although the planned release date of the second quarter of 2017 obviously didn't pan out. That page has been silent since last March, but developer Spotlightor Interactive dropped a new trailer today showing off some enhanced PC features, and announced that it will be available on Steam on January 31 as Candleman: The Complete Journey.

Candleman is a fantasy platformer about a man who is also a candle—a very little candle, however, who can only burn for ten seconds at a time. His quest is a simple one: "Players must venture through unsettling darkness and overcome a wide range of enchanted yet dangerous environments in search of a mysterious light in the distance."

"The game’s positive reception from press and players overwhelmed us for the whole year after its debut on Xbox One," Candleman creator Gao Ming said. "We are extremely proud to see the game we created at Ludum Dare 27 be recognized by so many, and we’re incredibly excited to bring this journey to PC players later this month."

I haven't played Candleman, but I think it looks really promising. I like the powerful fairy tale ambiance (which is also why I'm such a fan of the Trine games), but the sense of foreboding and darkness—literal and figurative—and promise of a "thought-provoking finale" courtesy of the included Lost Light DLC is what really grabs my attention. I'm not very good at platformers, but I do enjoy a good story.

The PC release of Candleman will feature a new time challenge mode, enhanced performance, and support for 4K resolution. Steam doesn't currently list a price, but the Xbox One edition goes for $15, so I'd expect something in that neighborhood.