Can you guess just how bizarre this noir adventure game is?

If you've seen the film The Untouchables you know a bit about real-life lawman Eliot Ness, though not as much as you think because the film is ridiculously fictionalized. Eliot Ness is also featured in episodic noir adventure Blues and Bullets, along with Al Capone, a hovering blimp hotel, a child-snatching blood cult, and the day-to-day management of a diner.

This is the strangest game I've played in a while, and the inclusion of real-life historical figures makes it even stranger. Rather than just tell you how bizarre Blues and Bullets is (and I won't be explaining the JOB or GREASE screenshot above, either), I've put together a crude true or false quiz to see if you can guess. Some spoilers contained within. Enjoy!