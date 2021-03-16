Regretfully, Call Of Duty: Warzone's infinite stim glitch is back

Remember a few weeks back, when we reported that Call Of Duty: Warzone's stim glitch might have been buried for good? Unfortunately, it looks like we were wrong on that one—though it seems to be a little less potent this time around.

Charlie Intel reports that the infamous recurring exploit has once again been popping up. But while it's still reportedly fairly easy to pull off, Raven's recent changes to Warzone as a whole have made the exploit far less effective at ruining matches.

Can confirm that it is in the game and not too difficult to do, but it breaks pretty easy and the changes to the gas wont allow for many people to pull it off since they would need to make it to late game anyway. https://t.co/SohIij6bXxMarch 15, 2021 See more

Changes to the way the gas works in Warzone Season 2 means that you can no longer stim yourself for health faster than the gas can harm you. After 40 seconds, it'll just kill you outright, stim or no. It also seems that switching weapons or sprinting breaks the effect, severely limited its usefulness.

Stim Glitching has been a persistent pain in Warzone's side for months. Infinity Ward first called the problem solved back in October, only for it to pop up again, and again, and again. While it's frustrating to see the same glitch time and time again, Raven's tactic of making the glitch itself is a smart move.

The exploit may prove impossible to solve in the long run. But making the most glaring instance of its game-breaking power effectively useless comes close second to squashing this bug for good.