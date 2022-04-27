Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3 is out now

Audio player loading…

I hope you wrapped up your last battle pass, because a new season of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific starts today. Season 3, Classified Arms, is lighter on content at launch than past seasons, but players have something bigger to look forward to come May—Operation Monarch, a limited-time event pitting Godzilla and King Kong against each other on the beaches of Caldera. That should be interesting.

But until the two baddies duke it out, this is a somewhat minor update. There's a new battle pass as always, a few new points of interest on Caldera (including a dig site that seems to contain the forgotten skeletons of Godzilla and Kong), and the return of Iron Trials, the hardcore twist on battle royale that was popular on Warzone's original Verdansk map. Two new Vanguard weapons have also appeared—the M1916 marksman rifle and the Nikita AVT assault rifle.

As usual, the quickest way to unlock these new guns is by purchasing the battle pass and boosting through the first 20 levels, which in all likelihood features a few cosmetic bundles for each gun as well.

(Image credit: Activision)

Raven Software is also making a significant change to Warzone's sniper rifles. Snipers have become even more popular since the health increase to 150 thanks to their ability to one-shot-kill to the head. Raven likes snipers in this role, but is reining them in a bit by decreasing the maximum one-shot-kill range for many of them. Check out the patch notes for the exact changes, but here are the snipers that will continue to one-shot-kill to the head at any range:

HDR (MW)

Sniper Rifle Charlie (MW)

ZRG 20mm (BOCW)

3-Line Rifle (VG)

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

Now it's time to bite the bullet: the Season 3 update requires a 38GB download on PC. If you're updating both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019, it's a whopping 98GB. So if you're not playing Modern Warfare anytime soon but still have it installed for some reason, save yourself some time by deleting it before starting this update.