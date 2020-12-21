Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a gun with a built-in tape deck

Dataminers have discovered a trio of new Mastercraft weapons coming in season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War, and these are not the sort of high-powered heaters you'll see on the shelf at your local Guns Я Us. One looks like a squirt gun my mom told me was too expensive, the second has a tiny Soviet ICBM strapped to it, NBD, and the third—the pick of the litter, as far as I'm concerned—is a neon KSP-45 SMG with a built-in cassette player.

This will be the first appearance of Mastercraft weapon variants in Black Ops: Cold War, and their return to action was actually announced by Activision last week: "Returning from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, these special cosmetic skins are unlike any others in-game, transforming a weapon into an absolute work of art hand-crafted by Treyarch’s finest," it said. "Getting one of these amazing armaments is sure to make the rest of the lobby envious, as these Mastercrafts are a unique cosmetic addition on top of an already fantastic five-attachment Weapon Blueprint."

The announcement also teased two of the Mastercraft variants, Rocket Science and Mint Condition, but this is our first proper look at them. According to Modern Warzone, the Mastercraft bundles will only be available in Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone, but not Modern Warfare.

COD Warzone Tracker has a more detailed look at all three bundles:

It's not known when these Mastercraft bundles will go live or what they'll cost, but Modern Warzone is saying they'll go for 2400 COD Points each—that's $20 in real money. And swanky new guns aren't the only not new thing on the way to Warzone: It looks like OG Modern Warfare shooter Soap is making a comeback too.

I look forward to fragging and pretending to listen to Peter Gabriel at the same time.