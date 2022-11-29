Sure, Warzone 2 is lacking the AK-47, but the Kastov 762 is fairly similar in everything but name. Even though it's still early days in Warzone 2, this assault rifle is already knocking on the meta’s door. Before it becomes the new CR-46 Amax and everyone starts using it, it’s best if you learn its basics, and how to master it properly using the right loadout.

With that in mind, in this guide, I'll go over the best Kastov 762 attachments, equipment, and perk package in Warzone 2.

The best Kastov 762 loadouts for Warzone 2

Whether you want to pair this weapon with a sniper or an SMG, there are plenty of Warzone 2 loadout options out there, such as the versatile SP-R 208. Here are the best choices for the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2, including attachments, equipment, and a recommended perk package to round the choices up.

Quick Touch

Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Barrel : Kas-10 584mm Barrel

: Kas-10 584mm Barrel Underbarrel : Lockgrip Precision-40

: Lockgrip Precision-40 Magazine : 40 Round Mag

: 40 Round Mag Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

The Polarfire-S is going to kick things off in the muzzle category for this loadout that excels in short and medium ranges, while offering decent damage at long range, too. This option increases damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity. The aiming stability and aim-down-sight speed are affected but don’t fret, as we’ll be tackling them later on.

Let’s continue with the barrel. For this category, the Kas-10 584mm Barrel is a great option with an increase in damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control. Overall movement, hip recoil control, and aim-down-sight speed are affected, but not by much.

For the underbarrel, the Lockgrip Precision-40 is great for this loadout, adding hip fire accuracy, recoil steadiness, and also aim walking steadiness. Aim-down-sight speed is the only stat affected, but again, not by much.

For the magazine, you can’t go wrong with the 40 Round Mag. Yes, it does come with its cons to stats, but you’re going to need those extra rounds. Lastly, I went for the Cronen Mini Pro for optic, but if you already have a favorite, go for it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

Long Sight

Muzzle : Kastovia DX90

: Kastovia DX90 Barrel : Kas-7 406mm

: Kas-7 406mm Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip : True-Tac grip

: True-Tac grip Optic : Cronen Mini Pro

: Cronen Mini Pro Lethal : Claymore

: Claymore Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Let’s start with the muzzle for this medium to long-range loadout. The Kastovia DX90 is an all-around solid option that’s going to set the foundation for the loadout. It comes with an increase in bullet velocity, and both recoil smoothness and control. Your aim-down-sight speed and overall stability will decrease, but the rest of the attachments will balance this.

As for the barrel, the Kas-7 406mm is a mouthful, but worth having for its increase in recoil and hip recoil control, as well as bullet velocity. ADS speed, range, and hip fire accuracy are hit slightly, but it’s no biggie.

Then, the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel will increase the aiming idle stability of the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2. For optic, I opted for the Cronen Mini Pro, but feel free to switch this in case you already have a preference.

Lastly, the True-Tact Grip in the rear grip category is going to help with both sprint-to-fire and aim-down-sight speeds, which is key to compensate for some of the other attachments in this loadout.