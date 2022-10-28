Where is hardcore mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is finally here (opens in new tab) but you may be wondering where to find the MW2 hardcore mode, and you're not alone. This multiplayer mode puts a more challenging spin on combat, with limited HUD elements, less health, and friendly fire enabled. It's a popular choice for many.

If you've already finished Modern Warfare 2's campaign and you're eager to start testing your mettle in multiplayer, you can certainly do that with other multiplayer modes. But if you're keen to jump into MW2 hardcore mode, here's what you need to know.

For everyone wondering, Tier 1 is not in the game at launch, but will be available soon. Stay frosty 🫡October 28, 2022 See more

Where is Modern Warfare 2 hardcore mode?

If you want to know how to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2, you're out of luck for now. The hardcore mode isn't available at launch but Infinity Ward has confirmed (opens in new tab) that it will be added at a later date. There are still plenty of other multiplayer modes available such as Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint but if you're after the extra challenge that Hardcore offers, you'll need to wait a while longer.

To make things slightly more confusing, Hardcore has been renamed to Tier 1 in Modern Warfare 2, so you'll need to keep an eye out for the newer name whenever future updates roll out.