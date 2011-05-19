Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to get "exceptional post-launch support"

Infinity Ward creative strategist Robert Bowling says that post-release support "major focus" for the team once Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is released on November 8. Gamerzines spotted Bowling's comments on Twitter , where he said that players can expect "exceptional post-launch support" and "constant patches" for Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer.

Bowling says that fan feedback on Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer has motivated the team to provide better support for the sequel. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer suffered numerous hacks and cheats when it came out in 2009, and Infinity Ward were criticised for taking too long to patch up new exploits. Hopefully Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer will be more secure. For more on the next Call of Duty game, check out last week's huge Modern Warfare 3 info-leak . There's also a shiny new Modern Warfare 3 site , which contains the four teaser trailers Activision released over the weekend.