Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign preloading begins tomorrow

Audio player loading…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) is set to go into full release on October 28, but if you preorder you can jump into the campaign a full eight days earlier, on October 20. With that date now just a couple of days away, Activision has announced that preloading will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on October 19—tomorrow.

Activision clarified that this preload is strictly for the singleplayer campaign: Preloading for the full launch, which will also include multiplayer and special ops, will begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on October 26. Modern Warfare 2 will finally, fully unlock at 9 pm PT on October 27, which as illustrated in the handy map below is actually October 28 in most of the rest of the world.

(Image credit: Activision)

The update also includes detailed system requirements, for those unsure whether—or how well—Modern Warfare 2 will run on their rigs. Basic requirements were revealed in September but the new breakdown gets into greater detail across four distinct specs.

The numbers:

(Image credit: Activision)

Minimum:

CPU : Intel Core I3-6100 / Core I5-2500K OR AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core I3-6100 / Core I5-2500K OR AMD Ryzen 3 1200 RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Storage : 72GB at Launch

: 72GB at Launch GPU : Minimum: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470, 2GB

: Minimum: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470, 2GB Hi-rez assets cache (optional disk space that can be used to stream high-resolution assets. The option can be turned off in the game’s settings.): Up to 32GB

Recommended:

CPU : Intel Core I5-6600K / Core I7-4770 OR AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core I5-6600K / Core I7-4770 OR AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB Storage : 72GB at Launch

: 72GB at Launch GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4GB Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 32GB

Competitive:

CPU : Intel Core I7-8700K OR AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

: Intel Core I7-8700K OR AMD Ryzen 7 1800X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 72GB at Launch

: 72GB at Launch GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 32GB

Ultra 4K:

CPU : Intel Core I9-9900K OR AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

: Intel Core I9-9900K OR AMD Ryzen 9 3900X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Storage : 72GB at Launch

: 72GB at Launch GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, 10GB

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, 10GB Hi-rez assets cache: Up to 64GB

Regardless of your hardware spec, you'll also need Windows 10 64-bit with the latest updates installed, and the latest drivers for your video card.

The PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will support an array of advanced visual features and customization options (opens in new tab), and will also require a phone number (opens in new tab), unless you're already verified for Call of Duty: Warzone. It will be available for PC on Steam (opens in new tab) and Battle.net (opens in new tab).