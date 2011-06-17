Popular

Call of Duty: Black Ops trailer shows Annihilation maps



A new Call of Duty: Black Ops map pack is on the way, offering four new multiplayer maps and a new zombie survival map set in Shangri-La. The video above takes us through some of the increasingly mad settings Treyarch have chosen for the new levels, including one set in Area 51, and another on a golf course. If snipers have a heaven, it looks like that wide open fairway. The map pack is hitting the Xbox on June 28, and is set to come to PC shortly afterwards.

Tom Senior

